St. Louis Libraries Come Together for Online Degree Program

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A partnership between St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library aims to get more adults their high school diplomas. County director Kristen Sorth says there are about 90 thousand adults aged 25 or older in the city and county who don’t have a degree, and the Career Online High School can help by offering the online convenience, plus career certification.

“There are certifications available upon graduation: certified protection officer, child care, commercial driving, food and hospitality, general career preparation, homeland security, office management, and retail customer service,” she says.

Each student enrolled is paired with an online academic coach. Scholarships are available.

