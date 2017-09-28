BJC Appoints New CEO

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – BJC Healthcare will have a new President and CEO come January first.
The BJC Board of Directors has named Richard Liekweg to succeed Steven Lipstein as President and CEO beginning in the new year.
Liekweg came to BCJ in 2009 as group president for Barnes Jewish Hospital.
“I will step in as only the third CEO in BJC’s almost 25 year legacy, and that’s somewhat a reflection of Steve’s 18 year leadership which has served BJC and our St. Louis community so very well,” he says.
The BJC Healthcare System has 15 hospitals and more than 31,000 employees.