Lead Homicide Prosecutor Quits, One of Many this Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More shock waves at the St. Louis circuit court, as the lead homicide prosecutor joins the long list of assistant circuit attorneys quitting since Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner took office in January. Public Defender Mary Fox says the fallout is more of her clients, criminal defendants are getting not guilty verdicts.

“Some of the cases are being dismissed because there’s no prosecutor to try them. More cases are going to trial with not guilty verdicts being the result, and I think that probably has to do with the lack of senior staff remaining in her office,” she says.

KMOX asked Gardner if the high turnover is affecting the flow of cases.

“We handle the flow of cases like we normally handle the flow of cases, people leave all the time, so this is no different than anybody else leaving,” she says. She had no comment as to a reason that multiple people are leaving.

