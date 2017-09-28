Local Reading Program Combats Poor Literacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis region’s first ever multi-jurisdictional reading program kicks off this morning.
Called Turn the Page STL, the program seeks to combat poor literacy by working with children from birth to ensure they’re reading at grade level by the 3rd grade. Lisa Greening is executive director of Ready Readers, one of the groups behind the initiative. She says Turn the Page will make sure kids are ready for Kindergarten.
“Those are based on simple goals. Does the child no how to hold a book, does the child know what a book is, does the child know how to turn pages, does the child know the difference between a letter and a picture,” she says.
Other goals include getting kids to school every day and on time and improving summer learning for low income students.
A ceremony to officially kick off the initiative happens this morning at 10 at the History Museum in Forest Park.