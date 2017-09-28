Russian Facebook Ads Directed to ‘Black Lives Matter’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ferguson may have been one of the areas targeted by Russia on social media during the 2016 presidential campaign.

CNN is reporting at least one of the Facebook ads bought by Russians during the campaign referenced Black Lives Matter and was specifically targeted to reach Ferguson, Missouri, along with Baltimore.

Dylan Byers says the ads were meant to create politcal chaos.

“They were about sowing discord, they were about amplifying the divisions that already exist in American society, in American politics, in order to effectively undermine American democracy,” he says.

The report says the ads appeared as both supporting Black Lives Matter as well as portraying the group as threatening. They appeared on Facebook at some point in late 2015 or early 2016.

