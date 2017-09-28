Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

Short-Handed Goal Late Lifts Wild Past Blues, 3-2

Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal with five seconds remaining to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Chesterfield, Mo. native Luke Kunin and Kyle Quincey also scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made three saves as the Wild outshot the Blues, 13-5.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped eight of nine shots, and Carter Hutton allowed two goals on four shots.

