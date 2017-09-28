Tarasenko To Throw Out 1st Pitch Before Friday’s Cardinals Game

ST. LOUIS (Cardinals) – St. Louis Blues All-Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s game marks the third consecutive season the Cardinals will team up with the Blues to help kick off hockey season with St. Louis Blues Night at Busch Stadium. Cardinals players will be wearing Blues-themed jerseys during batting practice and Blues players will be recognized on the field prior to the start of the game.
Former Blues Jeff Brown, Garry Unger and Cam Janssen will sign autographs for fans beginning at 5:45 p.m. in Riverview Corner on the fourth level of Busch Stadium. The first 300 fans in line will receive tickets to guarantee an autograph. Fans can also enjoy a pregame concert from the Charles Glenn Group in Riverview Corner from 5:45-6:45 p.m.
Other Blues players scheduled to attend Friday’s game include Ivan Barbashev, Robert Bortuzzo, Kyle Brodziak, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson, Carter Hutton, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Paul Stastny.
The first 30,000 ticketed fans, ages 16 and older, will take home an adult replica Blues batting practice jersey courtesy of FOX Sports Midwest. Fans who purchase the special Blues Night Theme Ticket will also receive an exclusive Cardinals/Blues-themed stocking cap. Blues Theme Night tickets are available at cardinals.com/blues while general tickets are available at cardinals.com/promotions.