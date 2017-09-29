Man Sentenced to 21 Years After Toddler Left in Hot Room Until Death

Lucas Russell Barnes (Office of the Prosecuting Attorney - St. Charles County)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The father of a toddler who was left in a hot room to die, while he and his the child’s mother did meth, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Lucas Barnes was sentenced Friday morning after pleading guilty in July to child abuse and drug charges in the death of 2-year-old Braydon Barnes.

Kathleen Marie Peacock (Office of the Prosecuting Attorney – St. Charles County)

The child’s mother, Kathleen Peacock, was given the same 21-year sentence earlier this month.

Barnes and Peacock admitted leaving Braydon in a crib in a room with a space heater that did not have a thermostat.

He was in the room for more than 38 hours.

Barnes will have to serve at least 85 percent of the 21-year sentence.

