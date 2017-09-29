Protesters Vow to Continue Demonstrations

Associated Press
Filed Under: Bruce Franks Jr., Busch Stadium, Jason Stockley protests, protest, Tory Russell
ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Protesters unfurl a banner during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Organizers of protests that have disrupted St. Louis since a police officer was acquitted in a fatal shooting say their demonstrations are nowhere close to ending.

During a peaceful protest Friday in downtown St. Louis, state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. said the civil unrest could continue for months.

He says demonstrators will decide when they are ready to sit down with city officials to discuss a list of demands. But until then, he says, city officials should “get used to everything that’s going on.”

Franks says leaders of the demonstrations have a strategy but won’t publicize their plans.

Activist Tory Russell told a cheering crowd he wanted the city to know “we’re just getting started.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen