Protesters Vow to Continue Demonstrations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Organizers of protests that have disrupted St. Louis since a police officer was acquitted in a fatal shooting say their demonstrations are nowhere close to ending.
During a peaceful protest Friday in downtown St. Louis, state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. said the civil unrest could continue for months.
He says demonstrators will decide when they are ready to sit down with city officials to discuss a list of demands. But until then, he says, city officials should “get used to everything that’s going on.”
Franks says leaders of the demonstrations have a strategy but won’t publicize their plans.
Activist Tory Russell told a cheering crowd he wanted the city to know “we’re just getting started.”
