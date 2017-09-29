Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

Puerto Rico Could Be out of Power for Months, Ameren Says

Filed Under: Ameren, Hurricane, power, Puerto Rico

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “Devastating” is how Ameren Missouri president Michael Moehn describes the plight of Puerto Rico.

“What I’ve seen and what I’ve read about it, it’s just horrific. I think you’re talking about a rebuild situation, not just stringing lines back up, you have to rebuild the grid itself,” he says.

That’s going to take months without power. Moehn says a lot of us take it for granted. Ameren Missouri sent 1000 workers to help get Florida back online after Hurricane Irma there. Moehn says there are talks about mutual aid help for Puerto Rico too.

