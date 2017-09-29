Seinfeld’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another Hollywood star announces she has breast cancer, raising renewed awareness of the disease.

The star of “Veep” and “Seinfeld,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted word of her illness on social media, saying one in eight women gets breast cancer, and this time, she is “the one.”

SLU Care breast cancer surgeon Dr. Theresa Schwartz at SSM Health SLU Hospital says we’re making strides in every element of treating breast cancer these days.

“Whether it be improving our mammogram techniques, improving our access to care for women who are uninsured or under-insured, as well as improving the types of surgical procedure that we do, as well as the efficacy of chemotherapy and radiation therapy and hormone therapy,” she says. “It seems like every couple of months, we are coming up with a new medication or a new clinical trial to improve the outcomes that we’re seeing in these women, so we can only expect to see more and more improvements in the future.”

Having the disease highlighted on social media, especially right before October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – underlines the importance of routine screenings, Schwartz says.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

The publicist for the 56-year-old actress said no further details about her condition would be provided at this time.

Louis-Dreyfus just won her sixth Emmy this month for “Veep.”

