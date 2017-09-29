Seinfeld’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Filed Under: Breast Cancer, diagnosis, Dr. Theresa Schwartz, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, treatment
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, winner of the award for Outstanding Comedy Actress for 'Veep,' poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another Hollywood star announces she has breast cancer, raising renewed awareness of the disease.

The star of “Veep” and “Seinfeld,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted word of her illness on social media, saying one in eight women gets breast cancer, and this time, she is “the one.”

SLU Care breast cancer surgeon Dr. Theresa Schwartz at SSM Health SLU Hospital says we’re making strides in every element of treating breast cancer these days.

“Whether it be improving our mammogram techniques, improving our access to care for women who are uninsured or under-insured, as well as improving the types of surgical procedure that we do, as well as the efficacy of chemotherapy and radiation therapy and hormone therapy,” she says. “It seems like every couple of months, we are coming up with a new medication or a new clinical trial to improve the outcomes that we’re seeing in these women, so we can only expect to see more and more improvements in the future.”

Having the disease highlighted on social media, especially right before October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – underlines the importance of routine screenings, Schwartz says.

The publicist for the 56-year-old actress said no further details about her condition would be provided at this time.

Louis-Dreyfus just won her sixth Emmy this month for “Veep.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen