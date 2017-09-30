Arson Fire Under Investigation In South St. Louis

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox)
Filed Under: arson, fire, graffiti, south st. louis, Stockley, stop killing us

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis city firefighters are investigating a suspected arson fire that occurred Saturday morning.

What’s causing some extra attention is graffiti that was found at the scene.

Firefighters responded to a trash fire in the 4800 block of Sigel around 10:45 am.

Written on the wall nearby was the message “Y’all gon stop killin us” (sic).

Photo courtesy of Amity Shedd

That’s leading to speculation that the fire may have been deliberately set, and tied in to recent protests in the wake of the Jason Stockley verdict.

City police sent out an electronic message to nearby residents to “Keep your eyes peeled”, and to reported any information they might have on the fire.

That info can be called in anonymous to city police at (314) 231-1212 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS, that’s (866) 371-8477.

No injuries were reported.

