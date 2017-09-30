Man Missing After Trip To Hardware Store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The public is being asked to helped locate a man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

84-year-old James “Jim” Rosewell was last seen driving away from his home at 11730 Niehaus Lane around 2:25 pm.

He was heading to the Ace Hardware store at 12634 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

Rosewell was driving a silver 2000 Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plates 2DD057.

He’s described as a white male, 6’0″ weighing 180 lbs. with gray hair, hazel eyes and wearing gray pants.

Rosewell walks with a limp, according to a police report.

He has a history of dementia and requires nightly medication for his condition.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to immediately dial 911, contact their nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County police department at (636) 529-8210.