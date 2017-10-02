Delmar Hall Celebrates 1st Birthday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The area’s newest concert venue celebrates it’s 1st birthday.
Joe Edwards wanted Delmar Hall to fill the void left when Mississippi Nights closed down 10 years ago. Edwards says the intimate setting is preferred by a lot of bands. And live music lovers too.
“People go out to these so called smaller venue places just thrilled because of the interaction they’ve had with the bands,”he says.
Delmar Hall, with a capacity of 750, opened on September 30th of 2016.
Edwards says not much fine-tuning has been needed during the venue’s first year.
“I think as the Loop keeps getting better and bigger and safer, by the way, there’s not much else,” he says.
Edwards feels adding Delmar Hall to Blueberry Hill and the Pageant solidifies the Loop as St Louis’s live music center.