Governor May Combine Environmental Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Two Missouri state commissions that serve as watchdogs against water and air pollution may be merged, and environmentalists aren’t happy.

Governor Greitens is considering a plan to combine the Clean Water Commission and the Air Conservation Commission. Heather Navarro with the Missouri Coalition for the Enviroment thinks the pro-buisness governor wants less oversight of polluters.

“These commissions approve permits for things like factory farms, which pollute both our air and our water, and both of those are extremely important to public health,” she says.

Navarro says the public should call the governor to say you want strong oversight of air and water pollution, with a majority of commissioners who represent the public, not business interests.

