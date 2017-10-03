Better Together Merger Meetings Officially Scheduled

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’re concerned about or interested in a possible city-county merger, the first official meetings are now on the calendar.
After a year of research the group says it found St. Louisans are paying more to support government here than taxpayers in similar regions. So, Better Together is looking to recommend a better form of regional government but is not assuming that means a city-county merger.
Suzanne Sitherwood, CEO of Spire, formerly Laclede Gas, is on the Better Together task force.
“An initiative that is this great and this visionary for the region, one would expect, especially in the early stages, for people to articulate what their concerns are as well as the benefits,” she says.
Sitherwood says nobody wants to unwind the city and county’s fabric of neighborhoods.
The first better together meeting is Monday October 9th at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall near downtown. Others are planned for Des Peres and Dellwood.