‘Corporate Bands’ Raise Money for Charity

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis tradition that has raised thousands of dollars for local charities is set to take place again this week at the Old Rock House downtown.

That’s where the 12th annual Battle of the Corporate Bands takes place.

United Way spokesperson Erin Smith explains.

“Members and employees of these companies come together and some of them play regularly at different events, so me of them play at just company events, and they all have a great time,” she says.

While at the same raising more than $150 thousand for United Way organizations over the past decade.

The bands have whimsical names like Driven to Excess representating Safety National, and the Edward Jones corporate band called The Grateful Ted.

Buy tickets through the United Way website, or at the door.

The Battle of the Corporate Bands happens this Friday at 7 at the Old Rock House.

