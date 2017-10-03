Deaconess Foundation Announced Grant for Civic Engagement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two years after the Ferguson commission report came the Stockley verdict. The Co-Chair of the commission Reverend Starsky Wilson is president of Deaconess Foundation. The foundation announced a $100 thousand grant to fund a public policy campaign focused on civic engagement and racial equity.

“With the Stockley verdict we thought it was a good opportunity to release some of these funds to focus in specifically on the commission finding the call to action and inviting other to do so as well,” he says.

The grant will be awarded next month. Rev Wilson expects much of the work to take place next year.

