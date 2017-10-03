St. Louis Blues Kelly Chase, Brett Hull Featured In Documentary Now On Netflix

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Due to their violent nature, hockey fighters – or “goons” as some negatively call them – have drawn opinions from both fans and critics alike. “Ice Guardians” steps beyond the hype and heads directly to the source of the debate… the players themselves.

The 2016 documentary was nominated for four “Rosie Awards” in 2017 including “Best Documentary Over 30 minutes.” And was also nominated for two “Leo Awards,” including “Best Feature Documentary” and “Best Director.”

It is now also featured on Netflix. It is one of the newest viewing options that just landed on the online streaming service this month.

19 Apr 1998: Right wing Brett Hull of the St. Louis Blues (Elsa Hasch /Allsport)

13 Jan 1999: Kelly Chase #39 of the St. Louis Blues (Elsa Hasch /Allsport)

In it, you’ll find the stories of former St. Louis Blues forwards Brett Hull and Kelly Chase.

