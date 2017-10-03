St. Louis Symphony Partners with Blues For ‘Athletes of the Orchestra’

(St. Louis, MO) – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the St. Louis Blues, is set to score the perfect performance on stage for Athletes of the Orchestra on October 15th.
Audience members will enjoy sports-themed music, including the St. Louis Blues March, featuring St. Louis Blues video highlights and Casey at the Bat, narrated by FOX 2’s Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne. Louie, the St. Louis Blues mascot, will also make an appearance at the concert. Pre-concert activities include photos with Louie and playing your favorite instrument in the SLSO Instrument Playground from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.
The SLSO and St. Louis Blues created a special video that features two stars of the concert preparing for the show. The video can be watched here. Media outlets can download and share the video online, on-air, and on social media.
Children’s tickets for Athletes of the Orchestra start at $8 and all tickets are less than $20.
Tickets may be purchased here or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700.