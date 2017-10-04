Man Accused of Killing Couple in Festus Appears in Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – An Illinois man who went on a killing spree nine years ago, taking eight lives, including two in Festus, is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court in the morning.

Nicholas Sheley is already serving a life sentence for six killings in Illinois and is expected to plead guilty to the murders of an Arkansas couple, beaten to death at the Festus Comfort Inn in June of 2008. Their bodies were then dumped behind a gas station. Tom and Jill Estes of Sherwood Arkansas were in town for a graduation party in St. Louis, and the pair had graduated from Jennings High School. Some family members are upset the Jefferson County Prosecutor is not seeking the death penalty, but reportedly there are technical problems with the case that might have jeopardized a conviction.

