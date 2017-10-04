Man Charged With Stabbing Grandson After Doughnut Argument

Associated Press
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jose Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Ortega told police the boy was disrespectful and that he “snapped” early Tuesday when the boy refused to give him a doughnut. The bleeding boy then ran to get help at a neighbor’s house in the Kansas City suburb of Raytown.

Hospital staff told police the blade went completely through the boy’s forearm, creating a 4-inch long wound.

Court records say police found what appeared to be blood on a knife with a 10-inch blade outside the victim’s home.

