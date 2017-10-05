Cardinals’ President Excited by Ballpark Village Announcements

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Cardinals’ president says he’s excited that major anchor tenants are being announced for phase two of Ballpark Village.
Officials announced Wednesday that a Live! by Loews Hotel concept is coming in to anchor the corner of 8th and Clark. It’ll be a boutique hotel that Bill DeWitt the Third thinks will complement downtown’s existing options well.
“It’ll bring people down here and they’ll stay longer, and I think our fans will have a hotel and a brand that they’ll know is right in the heart of this district and of the Cardinals experience,” he says.
Construction could start as early as next month. There will still be land available for a Phase Three. DeWitt says that could host at least part of a corporate campus for maybe, say, Amazon.