CDC Expands Petland Puppies Investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The CDC expands its investigation of a multi-state outbreak of infections linked to puppies sold at a national pet store.

The CDC’s Dr. Aimee Geissler says the campylobacter infection has now sickened 55 people nationwide, including two in Missouri:

“Campylobacter is a bacteria that can cause infections in humans and dogs. It can spread from puppies and dogs to humans and can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting,” she says.

Most of the cases are linked to Petland stores, but a few are not. There are four Petland stores in Missouri, including one in Lake Saint Louis.

Geissler says the best prevention method is practicing good hand hygiene when dealing with pets.

