Mayor Proposes Lambert Privatization Plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lambert International Airport would be leased out to a private investors, under a proposal Mayor Krewson is exploring to raise cash.

“While the airport is a lot better, it’s not as good as we want it to be,” she says.

The mayor making her pitch to the Airport Commission, promising she won’t do the deal unless it’s good for the airport. Reaction from Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Neibrueggee.

“I think what she’s looking at is the broader picture of money. If someone were at the table and they had a ton of money, and could do things that we don’t have the money to do today, should we look at that, and think she was saying we should,” she says.

For now, it’s just a plan, that would be explored by an advisory team. The FAA and the airlines flying out of Lambert would have to approve any final proposal to privatize Lambert.

