South Grand: One of Five Great Streets, APA’s Great Places In America

– South Grand Boulevard in South St. Louis City has been named “A Great Street” by the American Planning Association (APA) in their 10th annual Great Places in America
list. It’s one of just five streets in the country named this year.
Rachel Witt, Executive Director of South Grand Community Improvement District (center); Don Roe, Director of Planning and Urban Design Agency; Jim Drinan, JD, CEO of the American Planning Association; Lyda Krewson, Mayor of St. Louis (center left) Megan Green, Alderman of Ward 15; Photo courtesy of South Grand
“This year’s designees demonstrate that a well-planned street can stimulate the economy, create a sense of place and energize an entire community,” association president Cynthia Bowen said in a statement.
What makes it great? For one, its restaurants with more ethnicities/nationalities represented than Epcot–14 in all, including Thai, Chinese, Moroccan, Persian, Japanese, Ethiopian, Italian, Brazilian and Vietnamese.
The diverse businesses and shops, along with walkable, bicycle-friendly streets gained the attention of the organization’s leaders as well.
“South Grand is truly a unique place in our city. It’s vibrant, it’s fun, lots of culture,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said. “The addition of the rain gardens, the attention that was paid to the sidewalks and the gathering spaces along South Grand have really designed a very people-friendly area.”
South Grand joins past St. Louis area honorees: the Central West End, Washington Ave, Forest Park and the Delmar Loop.
APA’s Great Places in America recognizes streets, neighborhoods and public spaces in the United States that demonstrate exceptional character, quality and planning that contribute to community enrichment, economic growth and provide inspiration to others around the country.
