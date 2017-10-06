Illinois Man Arrives With 58 Crosses for Las Vegas Victims

AURORA, Ill. (KMOX) – One Illinois man is using his carpentry skills to demonstrate the importance of the lives lost in Las Vegas, honoring victims of Sunday’s massacre.

Greg Zanis is a carpenter from Aurora. He has no connection to Las Vegas or the victims, but he crafted 58 wooden crosses, drove across the country and offered hope to those who may have lost theirs.

According to WGN, Zanis said, “This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there. More so than numbers and pictures in the paper.”

.@LVMPD officers are delivering white crosses with hearts to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. pic.twitter.com/Y42dPzl0UZ — Jackie Valley (@JackieValley) October 5, 2017

58 hearts, one for each victim killed in the Las Vegas shooting, line the turf behind the welcome sign. pic.twitter.com/obIYJEBudi — Jackie Valley (@JackieValley) October 5, 2017

This isn’t the first time Zanis has made crosses for victims of a mass shooting.

According to a GoFundMe page created by Zanis’ daughter, her father started a mission to build a cross for every person who lost their life in a Chicago shooting.

He has built crosses for victims of the Columbine High School shooting, the Aurora Colorado movie theater shooting, the Sandy Hook Elementary and Pulse Nightclub shootings.

“It’s his passion. My dad is building crosses because it’s what he does. He’s a carpenter. He wants to use his skills to help others,” his daughter said.

