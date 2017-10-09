Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

McDonald’s Promises a Szechuan Sauce Do-over

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – McDonald’s is promising to make things right after a promotion this weekend didn’t go over so well.

Fans of ‘Adult Swim’ TV show ‘Rick and Morty’ lined up around the block at several restaurants, including some in Missouri, for a special limited time revival of McDonalds’ 1998 Szechuan dipping sauce. It’s an obsession for mad scientist Rick Sanchez on the show.

But fans found themselves waiting for nothing. The szechuan dipping sauce and special posters were gone in a flash. McDonalds promises to bring it back to every location, nationwide, sometime this winter.

