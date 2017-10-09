‘Standing Order’ Increases Public Availability of Life-Saving Narcan

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announces what’s called a ‘Narcan standing order’.
The standing order now allows the public to get Narcan without a prescription.
Dr. Jennifer Layden with the Illinois Department of Public Health. She says the standing order targets pharmacists and pharmacies and overdose education distribution programs.
“It authorizes these programs to dispense Naloxone to anyone who requests it with the intent of using it in reversing a potential opioid overdose event. That individual does not need to have their own individual prescription to obtain that medicine from of these two entities,” she says.
Pharmacies and distribution programs do need to register for the Naloxone standing order in order to dispense Narcan.