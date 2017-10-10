Gas Prices Dropping, May Spike

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Now that autumn’s officially here, the temperature may not be dropping like it’s supposed to – but gas prices certainly are.

Patrick DeHaan, analyst for GasBuddy.com, says the average price for gasoline across the St. Louis region has dropped nearly a dime in the past week and 25 cents in the past month.

It’s now around $2.20 per gallon.

“Stations are starting to drop their prices quicker than the wholesale price of gasoline has dropped. That usually sets up some sort of price spike that, on average, we see every couple of weeks, so at least maybe for the next day or two we’ll see falling prices,” he says.

DeHaan doesn’t expect Hurricane Nate to put too much pressure on gas prices because it moved so fast it failed to disrupt the flow of fuel to market.

