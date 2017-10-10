Jefferson Barracks Dedicates New Up-Right Grave Markers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thousands of veterans and their family members buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery are getting new grave markers today.

Among the tens of thousands of upright markers at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, there are seven sections baring the names of people like Jeffery Brown, who died in 1984, his wife Andrea, or Herbert Meyer, who died in 1984, that are marked with flat grave markers. That’s because between 1982 and 1987, that’s all they used at Jefferson Barracks.

For years family members wanted upright markers like the other ones in the cemetery and so the V.A. and those family members finally worked out a compromise. Today they will dedicate the 3 foot square granite stand-up markers. They marked flat grave site markers so as you drive through the cemetery you can see where these flat markers are. On the monument there is a plaque that tells the story of why the flat markers are being used.

A long struggle for many family members will end today with the dedication all these markers at two o’clock at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

