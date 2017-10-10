Postal Service Says Cremated Remains Shipped More Often Than You Think

ST. LOUIS, MO.(KMOX) “It happens more often than you think,” so says Mike Cooke, spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, Gateway Division in St. Louis. Cooke didn’t have firm numbers on just how many times cremated remains are shipped but he shared the regulations that govern how they are to be shipped including the requirement that cremated remains must be shipped via Priority Mail.

How to Package and Ship Cremated Remains-Publication 139



All the regulations are contained in a USPS Publication. The requirements listed there cover preparing, packaging and shipping human or animal cremated remains. An inner and outer container is required and customers are encouraged to work with a licensed funeral home director to choose the best container.

“This will be helpful especially if you have plans to divide the remains among family members.”

The Funeral Director at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory Bill Weissenbach says they ship cremated remains up to twice a month. “There are months when we don’t ship any.” Weissenbach says families may choose to ship cremated remains because they have a loved one who died in the St. Louis region but grew up in another state. “They may also not feel comfortable transporting the remains themselves either by ground/driving or commercial aircraft. They have the option of having the funeral home of placing the remains in the possession of the US Postal service for shipping.” Schrader has two locations in Ballwin and Eureka.