STL Police Release Surveillance Video of Murder Suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis police have released gas station surveillance video of a man they’re looking for in connection with a murder on Saturday.

Shawn Kottman, 43, of O’Fallon, Mo., was shot and killed Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 in the 5900 block of Sherry — that’s in the city’s Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police say he got into an altercation with the suspect in the backyard of a home when he was shot.

The video released shows a man meeting with the victim at the BP gas station on Goodfellow just north of Interstate 70 shortly before the shooting.

The man was driving a 2002-2004 silver Toyota Camry.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

