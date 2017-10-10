STL Police Release Surveillance Video of Murder Suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis police have released gas station surveillance video of a man they’re looking for in connection with a murder on Saturday.
Shawn Kottman, 43, of O’Fallon, Mo., was shot and killed Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 in the 5900 block of Sherry — that’s in the city’s Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Police say he got into an altercation with the suspect in the backyard of a home when he was shot.
The video released shows a man meeting with the victim at the BP gas station on Goodfellow just north of Interstate 70 shortly before the shooting.
The man was driving a 2002-2004 silver Toyota Camry.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).