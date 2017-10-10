Stormtroopers Invaded Chicago’s Soldier Field To Unveil New ‘Star Wars’ Trailer

Associated Press
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Field, Minnesota Vikings, Monday Night Football, new, Star Wars, stormtroopers, trailer, video
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 09: Storm troopers take the field during a special halftime showing of the new Star Wars movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Soldier Field during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on October 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted in dramatic fashion during “Monday Night Football” halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago’s Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

It featured new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is shown wielding her light saber and questioning her destiny as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) observes, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new birdlike creature known as a Porg.

“The Last Jedi” is the latest installment in the “Star Wars” franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” It’s set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen