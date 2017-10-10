Wildwood Plans for 2020

WILDWOOD (KMOX) — Wildwood is looking to the future — in three year increments at a time.
Mayor Jim Bowlin says the city’s Vision Plan through 2020 looks for attainable goals based on resident input — what do they want to see most?
“It must be achievable and it can’t be ‘pie in the sky,'” Bowlin tells KMOX. “I think it’s important to look at the data you have, make sure you’re doing what the residents — I call them my 35,000 or so bosses — you know, what they want you to do.”
Things like streetscaping and beautification along city streets and major thoroughfares and better use of green space.
Residents will also be asked — through a series of public meetings — how they envision a future town center, and whether a public activity venue should be built.
Click here to take a look at some of the things Wildwood is planning.