City Hall Hears Complaints Against Police Tactics

Filed Under: Jason Stockley, police, protests, tactics

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police tactics with Stockley protesters come under fire at a public hearing at city hall. Protester Keith Rose says he among more than 100 protesters corralled for arrest at Tucker and Washington September 17th.

“Officers began spraying them with powerful OC spray. Officers targeted people holding phones and cameras for additional violence. Officers began beating people who were fully compliant. Officers kicked, and punched, and hit people with batons. Officers used slurs and mocked people they were arresting. Officers gloated about their ability to act with impunity,” he says.

The hearing before the aldermanic public safety committee comes after the city has been sued for its handling protesters.

