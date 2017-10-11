Hear Bill McDermott’s Reaction to U.S. Soccer’s Devastating Defeat

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mr. Soccer, Bill McDermott, joined KMOX’s Tom Ackerman on Wednesday morning, to put into perspective the United States 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago – which knocked the Americans out of a spot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ackerman asked him what the first step U.S. Soccer should take, he said it’s “obvious” that head coach Bruce Arena will be removed from his position. He also mentioned the possibility of Youth National Team coaches losing their jobs, if not for their recent success in the U-20 and U-17 levels.

He says a “revamping of the entire system” is probably not required, but did compare U.S. Soccer’s current state to the German Football Association (DFB), who he says did rebuild it’s entire system in the late 1900s. Germany has since never finished worse than fourth place in the World Cup, and won it in Brazil, in 2014.

That idea was also brought up by ESPN soccer analyst and St. Louis native, Taylor Twellman after last night’s loss:

McDermott also brought up a chilling fact for American soccer fanatics.

“What’s confounding, and what’s really frustrating, Tom, is that you won’t see a meaningful, a meaningful World Cup, the United States won’t play in a World Cup game until June of 2022, in Qatar. And that is if they qualify for that World Cup,” McDermott says.

The U.S. will be involved in friendly competitions, World Cup Qualifiers, and regional CONCACAF tournaments, but it will be more than four years before U.S. Soccer could return to the biggest sporting event in the world.

Previously, the U.S. hasn’t missed a World Cup since the 1986 tournament, and making the 1990 World Cup ended a streak of missing nine straight World Cups.

