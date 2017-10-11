Planned Parenthood, ACLU Sue Over Abortion Regulations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri over new abortion regulations, passed during the last legislative session.
In the lawsuit filed yesterday, the two organizations argue that the laws severely restrict access to safe abortions.
A statement released , the organizations particularly criticized a requirement that a doctor give specific information about the abortions to a woman, at least 72 hours before performing the procedure.