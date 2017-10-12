13 Sets Of Twins Attend Same St. Louis County Elementary School

FENTON, Mo (KMOX) – It’s double the fun at one Fenton elementary school.

There are 460 students at Stanton Elementary School and 26 of those students are twins, that’s 13 sets of twins and 6 percent of the student population.

There are 2 sets in kindergarten alone – all boys. Their teacher is Brook Kessler.

“I don’t look at it any differently,” Kessler says. “I think about them as individuals at home, and do things differently at home, but here they’re individuals.”

They are spread out across all five grade levels:

– 4 sets of twins in kindergarten classrooms.
– 1 set of twins in first grade.
– 2 sets of twins in second grade classrooms.
– 1 set of twins in third grade.
– 3 sets of twins in fourth grade classrooms.
– 2 sets of twins in fifth grade classrooms.

