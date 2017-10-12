Charges Filed in Affton Homicide

AFFTON (KMOX) — Charges have been filed in the case of a 65-year-old woman stabbed to death in Affton.

St. Louis County Police say 23-year-old Danijel Colic was arrested in Kentucky. They allege he stabbed Joan Furlong in her home in the 8400 block of Hampstead Drive in late September — she was found the afternoon of September 21 after officers went to her home for a well-being check, she hadn’t been seen since the previous Monday.

There’s still no word on why she was killed.

Colic is being held on a 1 million dollar cash only bond.

