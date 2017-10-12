Some Question Timing of Fabulous Fox Membership Drive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some season ticket holders at the Fabulous Fox on Grand are wondering whether theater officials are using the upcoming run of the Broadway smash “Hamilton” to move some long-time customers out of their premium seats.

Cathy Ely of St. Louis County says that’s how she felt after receiving a letter from Fox officials telling her she had two years to decide whether to join the exclusive Broadway Club, or give up her seats in the first five rows for ones further back.

“I finished reading (the letter) and just kind of went, ‘OK, so thanks for being loyal subscribers and supporters of the Fox for over 20 years, but don’t let the door hit you in the back,'” Ely said.

Fox sales and membership vice president Cindy Vargo told KMOX that’s not the case at all.

She says the Fabulous Fox Broadway Club has been around for quite some time, and is in fact celebrating its 15th year.

“We chose to allow (season ticket holders) an additional two years to process through (their proposal) and to think about, you know, would they like to stay in the first five rows and enjoy all the member benefits,” Vargo explained. “Or if for budgetary reasons they want to look at other seating, we’d be happy to help them, so we understand that.”

A portion of the letter to customers reads, “The membership conversion will be completed starting with the 2019-20 season. At that time, you may choose to become a Fabulous Fox Broadway Club Member in your current seats, or stay a season ticket holder and our team will assist you in finding the best available seat outside the first five rows.”

With the Broadway juggernaut “Hamilton” set to arrive at the Fox for an April 3-22, 2018 run, Ely questions the timing of the membership drive.

“They decided to do it in a year in which they brought ‘Hamilton’ in, which is a huge draw,” she pointed out. “And a lot of people bought season tickets just to be sure they got good seats for Hamilton.”

Vargo says that wasn’t the impetus for the letter.

“We were at capacity for our Fox Club luxury box members,” she said. “We had a huge request for more of an individual opportunity for premium seats, so that’s when we implemented this membership. We had a large number of people right off the bat come on board as members, and then some who’ve continued to choose to stay as a subscriber.”

For her part, Ely says she hasn’t made up her mind about joining the Broadway Club to keep her premium seats, which would nearly double the $1,300 rate she’s paying now for three seats.

