St. Louis Again Leading the Nation in STDs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is leading the country again for the highest rate of sexually-transmitted diseases. James Clark with the group Better Family Life says people need more access to condoms and testing for STDs.
“We’ve got t catch them and bring them the tools to, if you’re going to be wayward, then we want you to be safe as you are wayward,” he says.
The report from the CDC says St. Louis had some 15,000 chlamydia infections last year, more than five-thousand cases of gonorrhea and more than 400 cases of syphilis. Clark says the spread of STDs can lead to violence with some victims retaliating against the partner they caught it from.