Student Sculpture Unveiled on Missouri River

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri River watershed along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee Trail unveils an 8-foot-tall student-designed sculpture this morning.
Brian Russell, with Missouri American Water, says they worked with STL Artworks and their summer program in University City.
“They use art to kind of teach the kids about math and science and also about presenting to adults, also about project management skills, just a lot of the kinds of stuff you need to learn to have success in high school and college and then in the adult world,” he says.
The non-profit reached out to Missouri American to apply for $15,000 through their environmental grant program.
Missouri American met with the student designers and their professional sculpture to decide which project to create. They spent the entire summer working on the stainless steel sculpture titled, “This Is Our Water: The Missouri River Watershed.”