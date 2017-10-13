Blues Assign Thompson To AHL, Promote Sammy Blais

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has assigned forward Tage Thompson to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Antonio Rampage. In addition, the Blues recalled forward Sammy Blais (BLAY) from San Antonio.
Thompson, 19, has dressed in four games with the Blues this season, including his National Hockey League (NHL) debut, on Oct. 7, in Pittsburgh. The 6’5, 185-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Blais, 21, has appeared in two games for the Rampage this season, posting three goals and four points overall. The 5’10, 205-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.