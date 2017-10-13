Former JeffCo School District Employee Sentenced for Embezzlement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – She took $1.6 million from her school district, and now Angela Huskey will spend just over five years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Huskey to prison on mail fraud charges in connection with her embezzlement from the Grandview R-2 School District.
She was ordered to pay just over $1.8 million in restitution.
Huskey worked for the district for 20 years, becoming business manager in 2009. The 51-year-old admitted to falsifying records and inflating the salaries of other employees to hide her crime in some cases. Doing so, however, caused those employees to pay an additional $13,000 in income taxes they did not owe.
The De Soto woman pled guilty in June.