Officer Dragged 30 Feet, Still Arrests Drunk Driving Suspect

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOX) – An alleged drunk driver dragged a police officer 30 feet during a traffic stop in Swansea, Illinois.
Swansea police officer Eric Rohn stopped Richard Lopez for speeding on Old Collinsville Road around 2am on Wednesday. The officer suspected Lopez was under the influence and reportedly asked several times for Lopez to exit his vehicle. That’s when police say Lopez tried to drive away from the scene and Officer Rohn was dragged roughly 30 feet.
Police say Lopez’s vehicle came to a stop after running through a sign and into a ditch. Officer Rohn continued to physically fight with Lopez and ultimately arrested him. Officer Rohn was treated for injuries on the scene.
Lopez faces a list of charges including Aggravated DUI and Felony Resisting a Police Officer. He’s being held in St. Clair County on $100,000 bond.
In a news release, Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said, “Police Officers risk their lives every day they pin on the badge and go to work. At 2:00 AM Officer Rohn was on the streets doing his job. Stopping just one impaired driver may save the lives of an entire family. I am proud Officer Rohn did his job with exceptional professionalism and restraint and most importantly made it home to his own loved ones.”