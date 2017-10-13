Police Overtime Grows, St. Louis Hopes the State Will Step In

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The cost of police overtime to respond to Stockley verdict protesters continues to mount in St. Louis city and county. The price tag so far- more than $3 million in the city and $1.4 million in the county. County Chief Jon Belmar asked if he’d like to see the state pay the bill.

“I would be in favor of anybody who could really assist local governments in these types of incidents. These are things that, while they’re spontaneous, they happen more and more often, and I think we have to have a mechanism to make sure that we keep budgets within state and local governments solvent,” he says.

St. Louis city has also been asking the governor to seek state funding to ease the local cost of police overtime covering protesters.

Missouri Governor Greitens was asked during a stopover in St. Louis whether he’s willing to help the region find state money to cover police overtime. The governor says he’s willing to sit down with the Department of Public Safety to see if they have the money in the budget. But when pressed, he admits he doesn’t know if there’s $4 million extra on hand to cover the costs.

