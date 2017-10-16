Closures Expected on Interstate 44 Tonight

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Construction remains on schedule for a “fly-over” ramp from southbound Route One-41 to eastbound Interstate 44.

MoDOT spokesman Drew Gates says crews will be closing the existing ramp from westbound 44 to 141 tonight and tomorrow night from eight until five in the morning.

“Drivers need to be aware of this because the detour would be to exit at Bowles, and then they just follow that north outer road right to Route 141 and go either northbound or southbound,” he says.

Gates adds the fly-over project and drainage improvement should be completed next June, two years after they began.

