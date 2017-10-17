Calling All Brides: Busch Stadium To Host 9th Annual Boutique Bridal Show

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – Tickets for the ninth annual Busch Stadium Boutique Bridal Event on Sunday, January 28, 2018, are on sale now at cardinals.com/bridalshow.

The event, which takes place from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. in the Redbird Club at Busch Stadium, allows guests to tour many of the unique and versatile venues throughout the ballpark which will be staged and decorated for rehearsal dinners and weddings. Guests can also sample cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Busch Stadium’s exclusive caterer, Delaware North Sportservice and Executive Chef Larry Johnson, while enjoying live music from a variety of bands and DJs.

From engagement photos and ceremonies at home plate, to one-of-a-kind rehearsal dinners and receptions, Busch Stadium offers a variety of opportunities to make a special day even more memorable and distinctive. Members of the Cardinals’ Special Events team will be on hand to answer questions about holding weddings, receptions or rehearsals at the ballpark.

In addition, the event will highlight the top photographers, wedding planners, bakers, florists and other vendors throughout the region. Furthermore, each bride will receive a special goodie bag including a copy of the Spring/Summer St. Louis Bride Magazine, a voucher for two free tickets to a 2018 Cardinals home game and other great information to help them prepare for their wedding day. Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 at the door on the day of the event. Complimentary parking is available in Busch Stadium lots A, B and C, and guests can enter through Gate 2.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Cardinals.com/BridalShow or call 314.345.9630.

