Former Kinloch Fire District Head Gets Probation for Fraud

Associated Press
Filed Under: Darren Small, Jayna Small, Kinloch, Kinloch Fire Protection District
(freeimages.com)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The former head of a small Missouri fire protection board was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Jayna Small, former president of the board of directors for the Kinloch Fire Protection District, and her husband, a former fire chief and mayor, stole the money and used it to for personal expenses. One $7,200 check Small wrote to herself went toward funeral expenses for her murdered son.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Small’s husband, 51-year-old Darren Small, pleaded guilty a week after his wife pleaded in July to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and access device fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen